A&M officials confident in COVID-19 prevention plans as spring semester begins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths are near all-time highs as students at Texas A&M University prepare to start the spring semester tomorrow.

But, as Texas A&M Emergency Management Advisory Group member Angela Clendenin explains, officials believe the preventative measures on campus will be effective at slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 from campus to the community.

While data from the week ending Jan. 2 shows the positivity rate up near 11%, Clendenin says that’s just because of the thorough COVID-19 testing program being conducted on campus. She says the program has been proven to work as the positivity rate on campus dwindled week by week last year thanks to early recognition of cases on campus. The positivity rate averaged out at about 6% for the final weeks students were on campus in late 2020.

“So [our testing program] is working,” Clendenin explains.

She says the protocols enacted to stem the spread last semester on campus are anticipated to be sufficient enough to slow the spread of COVID-19 as they start the new semester.

But, Clendenin admits, Brazos County is in the midst of tough times in the fight against COVID-19.

“We have been in an outbreak level since the beginning of this,” she says, “what’s really driven the transmission here lately is the holidays. We had a number of holidays which are all characterized by large gatherings of family and friends in celebration and people engaged in those things. A lot of people probably did not follow in the standard procedures of wearing masks and physical distancing during those types of celebrations which has lead to an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in our community.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.