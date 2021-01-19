Advertisement

Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak announced all Northeast Regional trains south of Washington D.C, which includes all stations in Virginia, will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday amid heightened security concerns following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Amtrak auto train services will be unaffected but The Carolinian, a daily train that runs between Charlotte, North Carolina to New York City, will only operate between Raleigh and Charlotte, the company said Saturday in a news release.

“After last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers in Washington DC and across our network as we prepare for the Inauguration,” the statement said.

Additionally, Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges connecting Virginia to Washington will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The Arlington Memorial Bridge also will be closed.

President-elect Joe Biden, who had a preference for riding the trains during his 36-year Senate career, will not be taking one to Washington for his inauguration because of the security concerns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
A cold front is slated to push through the Brazos Valley Tuesday, filtering cooler temperatures...
Cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a rain chance and cooler temperatures
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter

Latest News

Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
US virus death toll tops 400,000
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration