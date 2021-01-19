Be Remarkable: Salon owner working overtime to help others through tough times

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the day we honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., many people are volunteering to do a good deed or a day of service to show kindness and love, but that’s something Edythe Ellis has practiced for years.

The Bryan native has developed a reputation for helping others in our community.

“She’s such an inspiration and she’s always looking to be a blessing to others,” said her daughter Denita. “She’s my role model.”

Ms. Ellis was nominated by multiple people including friend Shirley Payton who described her as an “angel on Earth.”

In the past Ellis has organized school supply drives for parents, organized events for people with cancer, she’s helped friends who are going through turbulent times, is a leader at North Bryan New Birth Church, and each year she collects Christmas gifts to share with single-parent families.

“I myself was a single parent and I understand that times are hard. I had three beautiful girls and so I wanted to share with other single parents that at the time it may seem like things are impossible but I’ve learned that all things are possible through God,” said Ellis.

Ellis is also the grandmother of three beautiful grandkids and owns and operates her own salon in Bryan called Edythe’s Crown of Glory Hair Salon. Although the past year has brought many challenges to the industry, Ellis is still working and still helping others.

Edthye Ellis' business card for her salon on N. Texas Avenue in Bryan (KBTX)

“During COVID last year I was in need, but I knew others were also in need. I don’t have everything but everything I have comes from Him. Helping others is a gift from God. I don’t like to boast about it because I’m simply doing what’s in my heart and it’s all from God,” said Ellis.

This and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Edythe Ellis with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

