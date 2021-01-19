Brazos County ICU occupancy remains at 131%, 72 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,806 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 152 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,335 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,800 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 382 active probable cases and there have been 2,418 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,293. There have been 145,916 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 72 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 595 staffed hospital beds with 70 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 51 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 161 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 204 1,383 1,162 17 1,166 39 Brazos 1,806 14,293 12,335 152 5,731 514 Burleson 161 1,092 909 22 473 25 Grimes 172 1,975 1,752 51 720 24 Houston 153 1,352 1,170 29 997 9 Lee 228 1,182 920 34 440 12 Leon 112 875 735 28 374 6 Madison 48 1,162 1,095 19 267 12 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 18 1,050 25 Montgomery 8,951 33,006 16,486 195 13,890 1,953 Robertson 161 1,069 884 24 440 17 San Jacinto 44 620 555 21 587 24 Trinity 41 498 445 12 442 2 Walker 560 6,950 6,297 93 1,619 32 Waller 388 2,624 2,209 27 779 71 Washington 171 1,665 1,425 69 1,106 61

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 35 new cases and 467 active cases on Jan. 16.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 18, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 380,792 active cases and 1,697,272 recoveries. There have been 2,125,552 total cases reported and 18,266,776 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 32,084 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,138,582 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 169,081 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,725,575 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 284,917 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 18 at 3:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

