BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shots fired call in the area of Pleasant Street.

Officers are on scene, trying to talk to people involved. The department tweeted that no one was injured.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

Police activity in the 100 block of Pleasant. Officers are investigating a reported shots fired with no injuries. However officers are securing the area and attempting contact with all involved parties. Please avoid the area. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.