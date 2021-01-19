Cold front set to sharply bisect the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter warmth was the theme Monday. It felt spring-like with afternoon highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s alongside wind gusts 25-30mph. Another mild day is ahead for most Tuesday...just cut short for some before the end of the day.

Forecast Temperatures across Texas | 4pm Tuesday, January 19th (KBTX)

By midday, a cold front is scheduled to slowly seep into the northern reaches of the area. The problem with this front: the Brazos Valley will be its final resting place. The current timing for a 10° to 15° temperature drop:

Northern Brazos Valley: Noon - 2pm

Central Brazos Valley (north of Highway 105): 2pm - 5pm

South Central Brazos Valley: 5pm - 10pm

Timeline for Tuesday's cold front across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Once the cold front passes by, turning in a north-northeast wind, temperatures are expected to fall from the upper 60s & low 70s to the 50s over the course of an hour or two. Let that cooler air spill in for a few more hours, and thermometers should read in the mid-50s by the 5pm hour.

Hour-by-hour temperature forecast for Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

Still, for those further south, this front will struggle to get to you. The south side of the area is expected to end the day in the upper 60s and low 70s while those to the north will end the day in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Rain is in the forecast through the day: light showers and drizzle in the morning, with a break likely until the cold front passes by. For those behind the front, drizzle and sprinkles are expected into the evening as warmer air overrides this new, shallow cold air sliding in. For those further south, rain may be limited to a quick passing shower at times. Rainfall totals are only anticipated between 0.1″ and 0.25″ Tuesday.

This is a forecast that will need a bit of fine-tuning over the next 12 hours. The biggest impact to temperatures comes down to how far south this front can make it before being forced to stall. The latest details and updates to the hour-by-hour forecast for your backyard can be found in the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

