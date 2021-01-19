Cooler January air takes over; light rain possible again Wednesday

The January a/c has kicked back on. Tuesday brought a slow sinking cold front through the Brazos Valley. Overnight, cloudy skies and a northeast wind hold temperatures to the upper 40s and low 50s. Those same cloudy skies and an easterly wind will have thermometers struggling to reach just 60° by mid-to-late afternoon. Next chance for damp weather arrives late in the day through the evening -- anything that falls from the sky is expected to be light and drizzly. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours are only expected to tack on another 0.10″- 0.25″.

Spring-like air rushes back in Thursday, which means a bump in humidity and highs back in the low 70s. By late afternoon and evening, another unevenly spread rain chance arrives as our next “cold” front approaches. A stray rumble or two is not ruled out with quick, locally heavy rain possible across northeastern counties. Pockets of sunshine return Friday with a low morning rain chance, same again Saturday. Another quick system buzzes by with a shot at rain Sunday. Plenty of chance for wet weather over the next five days: rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from 0.50″ to 2.0″.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle before midnight. Low: 52. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle. High: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 70. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

