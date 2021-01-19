Matthew Gaines Statue coming to Texas A&M soon, new diversity report to be released this month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students wanting to showcase the more diverse leaders of the university are one step closer to their goal. The Aggie community recently finished raising money for the new Matthew Gaines statue.

More than $350,000 was raised for the new art to honor him.

“Senator Matthew Gaines was one of the first Texas Black State Senators and he was a part of pushing the Morrill Land-Grant Act... The Morrill Land-Grant Act led to the creation of Texas A&M University along with Prairie View University,” said Erica Pauls, a Texas A&M student and President of the Matthew Gaines Society.

Aggie Bus Route 36 was also recently renamed in his honor this month. The statue will be placed near the Student Services Building and bus stops.

“We actually just secured the sculptor and we’ve been working with them on visuals and how that will look like and they’re already getting started on it right now so we’re really excited for them,” said Pauls.

Texas A&M will also have a new diversity report coming out this month. Outgoing President Michael K. Young organized a commission to study the topic. We reached out to talk to someone about the report and the Gaines Statue with administration but were told nobody was available Tuesday.

”I’m just very excited to see representation and diversity here on campus,” said Daisy Cuevas a Texas A&M student. She thinks the initiatives for Matthew Gaines are a step in the right direction.

The new statue for Gaines is expected to be dedicated this spring or by fall.

“I’d like to see more support for minority organizations. I’m in a couple Latinx organizations, student organizations here on campus so probably more support for us,” said Cuevas.

”It’s just like a visual representation of us moving forward,” said Pauls.

The Matthew Gaines Society hopes to show renderings of what the new statue will look like later this semester.

