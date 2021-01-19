New Highway 105 bridges opening soon between Navasota and Brenham

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime project between Navasota and Brenham is getting closer to completion.

TxDOT tells us three new bridges on Highway 105 will open at the end of this month or early February. They include bridges over the Navasota River, Brazos River and Cole’s Creek.

Work had stopped on the Brazos River portion back in 2017 and resumed in 2019 after problems stemming from Hurricane Harvey and erosion.

Work to realign the highway with the new bridges will continue for several months. The project costs more than $34.4 million.

We have our previous story about the project here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.