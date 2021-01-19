Teen arrested for DWI after vehicle strikes utility poles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - William J. Bryan Parkway is closed in both directions around Parker and Sims in Downtown Bryan, according to Bryan police. Officers say they have a supect in custody.

According to authorities, Dominik Colon, 18, was driving a pickup truck and crashed into several utility poles early Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody and charged with DWI. No one was injured in the crash.

The road remains shut down while TxDOT clears the downed powerlines. Westbound traffic is being re-routed at N. Parker and eastbound traffic is being re-routed at N. Sims.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.