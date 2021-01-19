Siblings helping build Hearne girls basketball program

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - Anthony Gonzales took the reigns of the Hearne girls basketball team four years ago.

“To have a good girls and boys basketball teams means a lot to me personally,” said Anthony Gonzales.

Gonzales grew up in Hearne and played basketball there. Now he teaches in the district.

“Showing these young ladies that they can be successful women when they get older and just try to be a positive role model for them,” said Gonzales.

As the team has grown, so has his coaching staff. Hannah Hancock joined him three years ago.

“I pitch in wherever I can, wherever he needs me to, and he’s doing great things with this program. It’s going to keep building,” said Hancock.

Gonzales has always preached the importance of family to his team, and this year added a member of his own to the staff, his younger sister Meghan Gonzales.

“I’ve learned so much and I feel like being under him, he guides me through a lot and he’s a great inspiration. He’s very well respected and that motivates me,” said Meghan.

The siblings say they’ve always been close.

“Kind of like whatever I’ve been through, she’s been through,” said Anthony.

But these two are definitely brother and sister to the core.

“She always thinks she knows everything and then when I tell her something, she still thinks she knows what she’s talking about. When we come out here, we keep professional as best as we can and then we’ll talk on the phone about what we need to,” said Anthony.

“I think that’s what makes this work because he knows I know everything and he knows I’m going to tell him what I think is not going to work or hey, this is not a good idea. You sure? He knows I’m not scared to tell him that. I’m more the little big sister,” said Meghan.

What they can agree on is giving Hearne their best.

“A lot of our girls are very smart and they have the same kind of potential to go get a college degree or have their own hair salon. They have those kind of tendencies in them to go and do that because a lot of them are self driven already and they need that push to do extra and that’s what we’re here for,” said Anthony.

“It’s a pleasure and a blessing to actual come back home and help out the community that way and help out the youth,” said Meghan.

The Lady Eagles are currently 14-4 on the season and first in their district.

