Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
A cold front is slated to push through the Brazos Valley Tuesday, filtering cooler temperatures...
Cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a rain chance and cooler temperatures
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter

Latest News

Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
US virus death toll tops 400,000
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems