Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 18
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 68 county residents hospitalized
A cold front is slated to push through the Brazos Valley Tuesday, filtering cooler temperatures...
Cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a rain chance and cooler temperatures
Authorities say they used social media to identify and apprehend student who illegally killed a...
Local game wardens use social media to catch illegal hunter

Latest News

Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
US virus death toll tops 400,000
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems