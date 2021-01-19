Advertisement

Texas A&M-Vanderbilt game postponed

By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Wednesday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Vanderbilt has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

