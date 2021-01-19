Traveling Bearkats: Honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KBTX) - Every four years, a group of students from the Sam Houston State University Center for Law, Engagement, And Politics travel to Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day. But with COVID-19 and political unrest in the nation’s capitol, plans were shifted to a more than week-long trip across the southeast touring historical sites that played a crucial part in American democracy.

So far the group has been in Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and now, in Tennessee.

The group visited the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

“It’s a very bittersweet moment to stand there today,” trip member Ava Garrett says, “on his day.”

Garrett says the trip has been a powerful reminder of the resiliency of American democracy.

“All these sites such as the Vicksburg National Battlefield and the World War II museum.” Garrett explains, “It’s just been so eye-opening to see how these people, what they went through and what they had to go through and it just makes you feel a lot more grateful for what you have now and just to keep positive during these times.”

