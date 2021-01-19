Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn College professional truck driving grads

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four students recently graduated from the Blinn College’s Professional Truck Driving Program with certificates recognizing that they have acquired the skills necessary to earn their commercial driver’s licenses.

Billy Crenshaw, Deirdra O’Donoghue, Stephen D. O’Neill Jr., and Jody R. Preuss each completed the program to prepare for employment in a high-demand field that is experiencing a worker shortage.

Blinn’s Professional Truck Driving Program includes classroom instruction, simulation, and experience driving on public roads and highways. Other skills include map reading, managing logbooks and cargo documentation, dispatch procedures, emergency responsibilities, and regulations of transportation agencies.

Students study road safety guidelines and specific laws applicable to professional drivers. At the conclusion of the program, instructors accompany students to the CDL testing facility.

