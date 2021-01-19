Volunteers needed for Brazos Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Vaccine Task Force is in need of volunteers for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Brazos Center.

According to the Brazos County Health District, starting Jan. 25, about 30 volunteers will be needed each day from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Volunteers will help with traffic flow, registration, vaccinations, monitoring, and other needs.

“We ask certain questions about what our needs are and what their capabilities are so we can sift through the volunteers and create positions for them to sign up to volunteer according to their capabilities,” said A.J. Renold American Red Cross Executive Director. “Any volunteer that comes in will receive training whether it’s online or in-person and orientation of their duties. Orientation will be coordinated for the vaccinators through St. Joseph Health.”

Volunteers who are Spanish speakers, computer competent and have a medical license or experience are top priorities, according to BCHD.

High-priority needs include:

Spanish speakers

Data-entry/Registration (computer competent)

Vaccine administers (medical license or experience required)

BCHD is emphasizing that the vaccine clinic, once it is running, will be by appointment only. Currently, information has not been released for how to register to get vaccinated at the Brazos Center.

