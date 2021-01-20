A&M product Dan Campbell becomes Lions’ next head football coach

DETROIT, ,Michigan (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.

A person familiar with the situation says Campbell will sign a six-year contract. He also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints. The 44-year-old Campbell has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.

He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia in November with a 13-29-1 record.