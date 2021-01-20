Brazos County officials hopeful more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Everyone wants the vaccine now,” Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force leader Jim Stewart says, “and we just can’t do that.”

Last week, the Brazos County Health District announced a more streamlined system to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and with it came the appointment of retired Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Stewart to lead the development of the mass vaccination site at the Brazos Center.

On Tuesday, organizers of the mass vaccination site planned for the Brazos Center in Bryan went through a second walk-through to test the system but Stewart says one key element is still missing: a sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

He says the Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have the power to make decisions on where vaccines, received by the state from the federal government, go.

“The state will get x amount of vaccines,” Stewart explains, “and they’ll decide how to portion those out,” but local officials are left guessing as to how to get the state to allocate more vaccines for Brazos County. Stewart speculates that with more cooperation and coordination between vaccine providers in our area, more vaccines may be sent our way.

“I suspect, and this is just Jim Stewart talking here,” Stewart explains, “that they’re looking for places where the vaccines are actually being administered. So the burden is on us to set up the facility, which we’ve done, and get the vaccines in people’s arms. And get the reporting system, or the reporting process, complete with the Department of State Health Services.”

He explains that every vaccine received by local healthcare providers and vaccine providers is being administered to residents that qualify under Phase 1A and 1B.

“If you talk to the chief administrators at both of our major hospitals,” Stewart says, “they’ll both tell you that any vaccines they’re getting in, they’re putting into people’s arms. So the disconnect for our area I think is more of an administrative disconnect than it is that these vaccines are sitting around not being used. That is not the case whatsoever.”

Those administrative problems are evident on the Department of State Health Services’ website. According to the website as of 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, 16,125 vaccines have been allocated to Brazos County. But that same website shows that only 6,410 doses of the vaccine have actually been administered.

He says right now, there are more than 20,000 people registered to receive the vaccine through the online registration portal on St. Joseph’s website. Stewart says his team is working on reviewing all of those registrations to see who qualifies for group 1B.

“Those are the folks we’ll be focusing on, once we start receiving the vaccines here in Brazos County,” Stewart says.

So, the full rollout and startup of the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Brazos Center remain dependent on the decisions of state health officials.

