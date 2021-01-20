Brazos County ICU occupancy still at 131%, 65 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,747 active cases.

Four new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 50′s, two hospitalized females in their 90′s and one hospitalized female in her 60′s. There have been 156 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

12,493 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

12 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,830 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 409 active probable cases and there have been 2,421 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 14,396. There have been 147,409 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 91 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 131 percent.

Currently, there are 65 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 617 staffed hospital beds with 62 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 157 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 224 1,404 1,162 18 1,184 39 Brazos 1,747 14,396 12,493 156 Burleson 152 1,093 919 22 477 26 Grimes 159 1,979 1,768 52 735 24 Houston 160 1,360 1,170 30 1,029 10 Lee 207 1,182 941 34 455 13 Leon 102 875 745 28 389 6 Madison 39 1,162 1,102 21 270 13 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 19 1,063 26 Montgomery 7,402 34,423 17,007 195 14,640 2,057 Robertson 145 1,069 899 25 443 19 San Jacinto 58 634 555 21 607 24 Trinity 46 503 455 12 452 2 Walker 618 7,008 6,297 93 1,683 33 Waller 423 2,659 2,209 27 811 73 Washington 157 1,668 1,442 69 1,149 63

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases and 434 active cases on Jan. 17.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 19, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 376,764 active cases and 1,711,009 recoveries. There have been 2,135,028 total cases reported and 18,350,552 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 32,394 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,181,483 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 177,193 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,725,575 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 286,356 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 19 at 2:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

