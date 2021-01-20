Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Americans watched the 46th President of the United States take the oath of office Wednesday morning.

Both local Republican and Democratic Party leaders are taking note of the significant day in history.

This morning was one Wanda J. Watson will remember forever.

”I think he’s [Joe Biden] a really decent human being. I think he has the character and the heart to be President,” said Watson, the Brazos County Democratic Party Chair.

She joined fellow party members at a virtual live stream event. She was pleased with President Joe Biden’s theme of unity during his speech and seeing Kamala Harris, the first woman to become Vice President. Harris is also a person of color.

“It is immensely historic. She is extremely qualified. I think that she will represent well,” Watson said.

Over in Downtown Bryan, local Republican leaders are also taking note of this historic day.

”I’d say congratulations to the Democrats especially to Joe Biden on being the President of the United States. I’m excited to see what the Republicans in office at the federal level can do to still push Republican ideas and causes,” said David Hilburn, the Republican Party of Brazos County Chairman.

”To Republicans I just say stay the course you know. We know the policies that make us Republicans. It’s the policies, the thought process, the less restrictive government. The less regulation, lower taxes,” Hillburn said.

Both Hilburn and Watson know how deeply divided our country is about the change in presidential leadership.

”He represents, whether we like it or not, he represents all of us. Give him a chance you know. Look at it with an open mind,” suggested Watson.

“There’s no reason to fight. There’s plenty of ability to have civil discussion and civil conversation to try and convince people that your way’s the right way,” said Hilburn.

Both party leaders are hopeful for unity in the government and that the new leadership will be able to tackle pressing issues.

