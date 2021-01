COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked College Station Lady Cougars outscored Magnolia West 36-10 in the second half on their way to a 67-28 win over the Lady Mustangs Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

College Station will travel to Brenham on Friday for a 6:30 game against the Cubbettes at the Brenham High School Gymnasium.

