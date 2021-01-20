Cooler, cloudy, occasionally damp Wednesday ahead

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday was another spring-like day across the Brazos Valley. Compared to the 30-year-average, here is what the day seems more like:

Morning low: 60° - Seemed more like an April 21st morning

Afternoon high: 73° - Seemed more like a March 21st afternoon

The latest cold front to reach the Brazos Valley slowly seeped south through the afternoon and evening hours. While it may only last for 24 hours, cooler air sits in place Wednesday. After a morning in the upper 40s and low 50s, thermometers are only expected to “warm” 8° - 10° degrees by afternoon. After a few 70° days, highs stall 10° cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday.

Forecast temperatures for Wednesday afternoon across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Rain is back -- but in short order. Patchy areas of light rain and drizzle are possible again by mid-afternoon through early evening. This damp weather is expected to move west to east, ending a few hours after sunset. While there may be a few wet moments to round out your day, do not expect much to be deposited into the rain gauge. New rainfall totals are only expected around 0.10″ to 0.25″ ahead of sunrise Thursday.

Forecast Rainfall through Thursday night (KBTX)

By the way, those 70° temperatures? They return Thursday. Warmer, humid air sweeps back in to feed yet another unevenly distributed rain and isolated thunderstorm chance Thursday afternoon and evening. Monitor the forecast as the finer details come into shape -- isolated 1/2″ to 1″+ totals are not ruled out before we get to Friday.

