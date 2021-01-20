Advertisement

Cooler, cloudy Wednesday with a rain chance

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler air filtering into the Brazos Valley after Tuesday’s cold front will allow temperatures to sit a bit chillier Wednesday. You’ll want the light jacket as you head out the door with temperatures slated to sit in the low 50s for the morning commute. As the cloud cover hangs around, we’ll likely only be able to reach for the low 60s by the afternoon with a few mid 60s possible the further south you go. We’ll monitor for a few pockets of drizzle and light rain to roam the Brazos Valley through the first half of the day before the rain chance slightly increases as we watch for a few additional showers to move in late Wednesday afternoon/evening.

A bigger rain chance arrives Thursday as a warm front moves in from the south, giving the Brazos Valley the chance to see widespread (~60%) showers and a few rumbles of thunder. That spring-like feel returns quickly with the warm front, with Thursday afternoon highs looking to sit close to the 70 degree mark. A few pockets of sunshine may peak through Friday and Saturday with a smaller daily rain chance to close out the workweek and into the first half of the weekend. Another storm system moves through Sunday bumping up rain chances again for the beginning of next week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle. High: 61. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 53. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain. Low: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy remains at 131%, 72 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19
Walt Hoddinott is 65 years old and has a pre-existing condition. That's why the vaccine means...
Brenham man describes rocky process trying to register for Washington County subHUB vaccine
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 19

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Cooler January air takes over; light rain possible again Wednesday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Cold front moving through Tuesday sparks a rain chance
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Cold front arrives late on a cloudy, damp day
KBTX PinPoint Weather
MLK Day sunshine, clouds and rain set to return