Cooler, cloudy Wednesday with a rain chance

Cooler air filtering into the Brazos Valley after Tuesday’s cold front will allow temperatures to sit a bit chillier Wednesday. You’ll want the light jacket as you head out the door with temperatures slated to sit in the low 50s for the morning commute. As the cloud cover hangs around, we’ll likely only be able to reach for the low 60s by the afternoon with a few mid 60s possible the further south you go. We’ll monitor for a few pockets of drizzle and light rain to roam the Brazos Valley through the first half of the day before the rain chance slightly increases as we watch for a few additional showers to move in late Wednesday afternoon/evening.

A bigger rain chance arrives Thursday as a warm front moves in from the south, giving the Brazos Valley the chance to see widespread (~60%) showers and a few rumbles of thunder. That spring-like feel returns quickly with the warm front, with Thursday afternoon highs looking to sit close to the 70 degree mark. A few pockets of sunshine may peak through Friday and Saturday with a smaller daily rain chance to close out the workweek and into the first half of the weekend. Another storm system moves through Sunday bumping up rain chances again for the beginning of next week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain & drizzle. High: 61. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 53. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain. Low: 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

