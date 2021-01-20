Advertisement

COVID in Context: How many vaccine doses is the Brazos Valley receiving, distributing compared to other regions?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Health and Human Services releases data on how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated and distributed in the state.

The Brazos Valley makes up Trauma Service Area Region N. Because each region has a differing number of eligible vaccine recipients under Phase 1, the data has been adjusted for those populations.

Below is the amount of vaccine that has been allocated to each region, adjusted per number of eligible recipients. Region N is marked in maroon.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
While allocation is handled at the state level, distribution of those received vaccines is handled at the local level.

Below is the percentage of Phase 1 eligible recipients who have been fully vaccinated in each region. Region N is marked in maroon.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

