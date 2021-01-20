Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy remains at 131%, 72 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 20

Latest News

Eight officers from the Texas A&M University Police Department are in DC this week helping with...
Local law enforcement provide assistance with inauguration security
Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20