Advertisement

Inauguration Day: What to expect today and in the coming days

By Kyle Midura
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The scene of the deadly Capitol siege two weeks ago will transform into a celebration as President-elect Joe Biden takes leadership of the country Wednesday.

His running-mate, Kamala Harris, will become the first woman and person of color to hold the vice presidency.

Security and health concerns are putting the brakes on an in-person parade and much of the traditional pomp and circumstance. American flags are taking the public’s place on the National Mall. Crowds are asked to stay away to prevent coronavirus’ spread and help 20,000 National Guard troops keep the peace.

President Donald Trump will cast aside tradition and skip his successor’s inauguration, but former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton say they will take part.

Biden is expected to lay out commitments to clean power and send a proposal for immigration reform to Congress. He’s promised another coronavirus relief bill and to rescind tax cuts for the wealthy, among other steps in his first 100 days. He’ll need Congress’ help to do that and staff his cabinet.

Democrats will officially take control of the Senate this afternoon as the two new Georgia senators and Harris’ replacement take their oaths. But, even with control of the Capitol and the White House, Biden and his party will still need bipartisan buy-in to get anywhere on most of his presidential to-do list.

Biden’s inauguration team will air a primetime special Wednesday night on the networks and cable news stations. It will feature celebrities and musical acts. You can also watch it here.

Meanwhile, a Senate impeachment trial still looms over President Trump, even after his term ends. At stake is his presidential pension, library, and ability to run again in 2024.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 19
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
A cold front is slated to push through the Brazos Valley Tuesday, filtering cooler temperatures...
Cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a rain chance and cooler temperatures

Latest News

Inauguration Day: How the Biden Administration will affect state and local government
Rep. Bill Flores looks back at his career in one final appearance on BVTM
Rep. Flores says thank you to the Brazos Valley during his final days in office
Rep. Flores joined BVTM Wednesday morning.
Rep. Flores: ‘I have no objection to’ upping stimulus check to $2,000
Rep. Bill Flores honors local veterans for their service both in the military and in our...
Congressman Bill Flores attends final public event in office
Texas casts its 38 electoral votes for Donald Trump