Johnson powers Vikings past Shoemaker 80-65

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rodney Johnson led all scorers with 30 points as the Bryan Vikings beat Shoemaker 80-65 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Bryan saw all five starters score in double figures with Dom Caldwell adding 14, C.J. Tyler tossed in 12, Nic Carraway contributed 11 and Dylan Glover had 10.

Bryan (13-4, 4-3) wraps up the first half of district play in 4th place. The Vikings will host Harker Heights Friday night at 7 back at Viking Gym.

