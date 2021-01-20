Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - Killeen police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an unarmed man was fatally shot last week outside a home.

On Sunday, January 10, Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran, was sent to a home on Carrollton Avenue in Killeen after police received a call requesting a mental health officer to help with Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, who was reportedly acting aggressively.

In the video released by police, Officer Contreras is seen arriving alone at the home and then waiting outside until backup officers arrived. Moments later Warren is seen going outside and advancing towards the officer and ignoring his commands.

A taser gun was first used to try and stop him, but he continued to advance toward the officer who then used his gun to fire three shots at Warren.

Warren was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died.

A Bell County mental health deputy had responded to the home on Saturday, January 9, and had taken Warren to a local hospital, family members said, but on Sunday, when Warren returned home, his psychiatric issues continued. The deputy was not on duty on Sunday and Killeen officers were sent to the home instead.

Contreras was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, which Killeen Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Warren’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, is demanding Contreras be fired and arrested.

“The narrative is so significantly false, we have decided to release the entire video from the Warren house.... we hope it tells a better story and the truth about what happened Jan. 10,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. “It’s a tragic situation. It’s hard to watch,” he said.

Warren’s son, Patrick Warren, Jr., resides in Bryan.

On Saturday, January, 23, a protest and prayer is planned in downtown Bryan by the BCS chapter of Black Lives Matter. The event is set for 2 p.m. at E. 29th Street and Texas Avenue, where other protests last year took place. The event’s Facebook page says “We had over 1000 people show up for George Floyd protest. We need to do the same for one of our own!”

