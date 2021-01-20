Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -JBG Plumbing in College Station is finding new ways to help local restaurants that continue to struggle through this pandemic.

At first, they started out by purchasing thousands of meals from restaurants to give away to other businesses.

Now they’re offering to help struggling businesses with plumbing services.

“Plumbing, hot water, things like that are all essential to run a restaurant,” said Brad Gause, CEO of JBG Plumbing. “We decided we would reach out, that way we could help with this like that to keep businesses running.”

Gause says restaurants can contact him by calling 979-777-4420 or by emailing brad@jbgplumbingtx.com

