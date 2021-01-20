Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot now $970M; Powerball up to $730M

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lottery players will have another shot at the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history after Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t turn up a winner.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $970 million, the biggest jackpot in more than two years. Powerball, the other lottery game offered in most of the U.S., isn’t far behind at $730 million for a drawing Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were: 10-19-26-28-50 and a Mega Ball of 16.

It’s the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months. The last Powerball jackpot winner was a day later, on Sept. 16.

Such big jackpots are rare, but both games rely on incredibly long odds to generate attention and increase sales. For Mega Millions, the odds of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million, and for Powerball it’s one in 292.2 million.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $715.3 million and $546 million for Powerball.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 19
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Anthony Dove, 43
Suspected drug dealer taken into custody after short chase
A cold front is slated to push through the Brazos Valley Tuesday, filtering cooler temperatures...
Cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a rain chance and cooler temperatures

Latest News

A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, more than 140 others
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden marks nation’s COVID grief before inauguration pomp
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks