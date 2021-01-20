Snag an umbrella for Thursday afternoon

Gearing up for a few scattered rounds of rain Thursday and very early Friday. First thing first, dense fog is expected to be an issue from the coast inland across much of Southeast Texas as early as this evening. That fog may drift as far north as Montgomery, San Jacinto, and parts of Walker and Trinity Counties. For the rest of us, misty drizzle and patchy fog are expected through the night. As another disturbance passes the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon, scattered rain is expected to drift west to east between mid-afternoon and a few hours post-sunset. Rain is not expected to be uniform for all, but wet moments are anticipated. Another round of rain is anticipated to arrive between 2am and 6am Friday. All in, all done: 0.25″ - 1.25″ of rain looks possible ahead of sunrise Friday. Strong or severe weather is not anticipated.

Temperatures are jumping above average for the next several days. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are in the works for Thursday. With a few breaks in the clouds, low and mid 70s are reachable for all as we close out the work & school week Friday. Another weather maker zips by Sunday to bring a quick, late weekend rain chance before opening the door to cooler air by early next week.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain / drizzle. Patchy fog. Low: 55. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles. High: 67. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain. Low: 58. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph..

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 71. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.