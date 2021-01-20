Advertisement

Traveling Bearkats: Group wraps up Inauguration Day trip, heads home to Huntsville

By Erika Fernandez and Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Our traveling Bearkats are heading home to Huntsville after a tour of the American southeast, stopping at important historical sites for American democracy.

The trip took a group of students from the Sam Houston State University Center for Law, Engagement, and Politics to see some of the places in our nation where democracy was tested, fought for, where it prevailed, and where it failed. It culminates on Inauguration Day. The leader of the student group and professor at SHSU, Mike Yawn was on First News at Four on Wednesday from Hope, Arkansas.

Yawn says the group watched the Inauguration from the comfort of a van while traveling from Little Rock to Hope. He says overall, he hopes his students have a new vision moving forward.

“They stopped at 10 civil rights sites, four art museums, three state capitals, and other museums as well,” Yawn said. “I think the trip broadened their perspective, deepened their perspective, and I think we all got a little education from one another.”

The trip offered students an opportunity to travel out of the classroom, leave their comfort zones, and learn about other cultures.

“Some of our students had never left the state, so I think just that is an education in and of itself, but also to really see things up close and personal, see things in the words of the people involved in these experiences, I think that made an impact,” Yawn said.

To watch the full interview with Yawn about their trip, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy remains at 131%, 72 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 20

Latest News

Eight officers from the Texas A&M University Police Department are in DC this week helping with...
Local law enforcement provide assistance with inauguration security
Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20