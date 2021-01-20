Traveling Bearkats: Group wraps up Inauguration Day trip, heads home to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Our traveling Bearkats are heading home to Huntsville after a tour of the American southeast, stopping at important historical sites for American democracy.

The trip took a group of students from the Sam Houston State University Center for Law, Engagement, and Politics to see some of the places in our nation where democracy was tested, fought for, where it prevailed, and where it failed. It culminates on Inauguration Day. The leader of the student group and professor at SHSU, Mike Yawn was on First News at Four on Wednesday from Hope, Arkansas.

Yawn says the group watched the Inauguration from the comfort of a van while traveling from Little Rock to Hope. He says overall, he hopes his students have a new vision moving forward.

“They stopped at 10 civil rights sites, four art museums, three state capitals, and other museums as well,” Yawn said. “I think the trip broadened their perspective, deepened their perspective, and I think we all got a little education from one another.”

The trip offered students an opportunity to travel out of the classroom, leave their comfort zones, and learn about other cultures.

“Some of our students had never left the state, so I think just that is an education in and of itself, but also to really see things up close and personal, see things in the words of the people involved in these experiences, I think that made an impact,” Yawn said.

