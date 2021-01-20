Advertisement

Traveling Bearkats: Students learn about the Little Rock Nine

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - We’re continuing to follow along with our Traveling group of Bearkats. The group from the Sam Houston State University Center for Law, Engagement, and Politics has been touring the American southeast to visit important historical sites for American democracy in the week leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration.

So far, the group has visited parts of eastern Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. On Tuesday, we caught up with the group who was in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Monday, the group visited Lorraine Motel on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“For me personally, it really meant paying my respects to the people that allowed me to be here today,” said SHSU criminal justice major Jayelynn Bordeaux.

The group has learned about Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges, Medgar Evers and more. But Bordeaux says visiting the Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham, AL impacted her the most.

“They replicated a lot of art and showed the African-American struggles throughout the whole park, so it was really nice seeing the connection between civil rights and art,” Bordeaux said.

On Tuesday, the group will learn about the Little Rock Nine.

“Little Rock Nine really got a lot of international attention for civil rights and racism in America, so I’m excited to learn more about that,” Bordeaux said.

To see the full interview, click on the video player above.

