Treat of the Day: SHSU administrative fellows

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University professors Aneika Simmons and Danielle Boisvert were recently announced as 2021 Faculty Administrative Fellows.

The Faculty Administrative Fellows program provides an annual opportunity for tenured faculty to obtain administrative and leadership experience at the university level.

Boisvert is currently associate dean for student development in the College of Criminal Justice while Simmons serves as professor of management in the College of Business Administration, and currently represents the college on Faculty Senate.

