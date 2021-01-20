Two injured after suspected drunk driver slams into RV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two RVs were damaged Tuesday night after an accused drunk driver drove his pickup truck into one and pushed it into another, according to a report from Bryan police.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at an RV park in the 2900 block of Stevens Drive between Old Hearne Road and Highway 6.

Luis Alberto Tzunum Ramirez, 22, of Bryan was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and driving while intoxicated-2nd offense.

An officer said before the crash he witnessed Ramirez run a stop sign at Wilkes Road and Old Hearne Road. Police said he continued to speed away from the officer and eventually turned onto Stevens Drive and into the RV park. That’s when he lost control of the pickup and slammed into one RV and pushed in into a second RV next door.

Inside the first RV, a man said he was standing in the exact spot where the pickup hit. The impact threw the victim across the RV, according to the police report.

Another man who was in the second RV was also injured in the crash.

Ramirez told police that he was on his way home from a bar on Highway 21 where he had three drinks.

At the time this story was published, Ramirez remained in jail on bonds totaling $8,000.

Bryan police said he was also arrested in February 2020 on a DWI charge in San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.