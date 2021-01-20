Washington County vaccine subHUB enjoys “extremely efficient” opening day of operations

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The vaccine subHUB at the Washington County Fairgrounds opened to patients and administered its first shots Tuesday.

After much anticipation, people rolled up their sleeves to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru style operation that was set up at the fairgrounds. Baylor Scott & White Regional President in the College Station Region Jason Jennings says the rollout was smooth and extremely efficient.

“We’ll do over 500 vaccines today, so I’d call that a success,” Jennings said.

Those receiving shots spend the entire appointment in their vehicle. Jennings says it takes roughly 30 minutes to complete each one, which includes registration, getting the vaccination, and a brief monitoring period for any potential reactions to the dose.

“They exit, but they need to stay here in their cars for 15 minutes,” Jennings said. “We have EMS personnel as well as physicians in case somebody were to have a reaction. We’ve got them out there checking on them. We have not had any reactions yet.”

People who got their first dose at the subHUB Tuesday will return there in 28 days to get their second dose. Jennings says the state has assured them those second doses will arrive in a timely fashion.

Jennings says there’s a major misconception that vaccine doses are just sitting on shelves not getting utilized. He says BSW isn’t wasting any time administering what they have.

“I can tell you in four days 2,000 doses will be given here, and all the vaccine in the College Station region - that’s Brenham and College Station - that Baylor Scott & White’s received, we’ve given it out,” Jennings said. “We’re going to put in people’s arms as fast as we get it, so hopefully folks can stay healthy and get back to a little bit more normal life.”

It took the coordination of 26 different entities to make the vaccination subHUB in Washington County a reality. Jennings says the effort was led by Washington County Emergency Management Services and its director Kevin Deramus.

“He reached out the middle of last week and said, ‘We’re going to have a subHUB and 2,000 doses,’ and I said, ‘Let’s go. What do you need from us?’” Jennings said. “Baylor Scott & White’s provided the clinicians who are administering the 2,000 doses that will be given this week.”

Jennings says serving more rural communities with a vaccination site is extremely important.

“Baylor Scott & White is definitely committed to serve everybody, not just the big cities,” Jennings said. “It’s wonderful to bring the vaccine here to Brenham and Washington County. We need to serve all and everybody who needs the vaccine that’s willing to take it.”

All 2,000 doses of the vaccine have been claimed via the registration period that opened Monday morning. Jennings says it’s unclear when the next round of doses will arrive or how many will be included once it does.

“We’re ready to give more vaccine as we got more here for Washington County,” Jennings said.

You can monitor the Washington County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page to find out when more vaccines will be on their way to the subHUB by clicking here.

