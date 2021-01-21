Advertisement

14th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast focuses on present and future

“We can still use his message, and we can use it to fix today’s issues”
Jane Elliott address 14th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast
Jane Elliott address 14th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee (MSC WBAC) showed how the legacy and goals of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are applicable today and in the future during the 14th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast.

Tiara Kinnebrew, MLK Special Projects Director for MSC WBAC said the event was about taking King’s message and using it to impact the present and future.

“With MLK day and Dr. King a lot of people think it’s just about the 1960′s Civil Rights era and the America back then, but it’s important for us to realize that that was our past and we have a lot of things to keep working towards now and it’s using what people know as MLK to kinda weld it together with our current times and how people understand,” said Kinnebrew.

“We can still use his message, and we can use it to fix today’s issues,” said Kinnebrew.

Jane Elliott speaking at the 14th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast. You can tune in live right now on the MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee page.

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, January 21, 2021

The program began with a performance of the song Lift Every Voice and Sing by Dustin Kemp. Then followed with remarks from Kinnebrew, and Daniel J. Pugh, Sr., Vice President of Student Affairs for Texas A&M. The spoken word was given by Texas A&M graduate student Samuel Austin Evans before a keynote conversation with educator and anti-racism activist Jane Elliott, who is known for her “Blue Eyes-Brown Eyes” exercise.

When it comes to race, Elliott said there is only one race.

“Black is not a race, and white is not a race,” said Elliott. “There is only one race. It’s the human race, and we are all members of it.”

The predominately virtual event was broadcast live online from the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on the MSC WBAC Facebook and Instagram.

If you would like to view the full keynote conversation and breakfast, you can watch it here.

