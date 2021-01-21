3 dead in helicopter crash in New York, National Guard says

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) - Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.