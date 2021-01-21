Additional rounds of wet weather possible Thursday

Grab the light jacket and the umbrella as you’re headed out the door Thursday morning! We’re starting the day on a cool note once again, with early morning temperatures situated in the low 50s. As moisture filters into the Brazos Valley, patchy fog and areas of mist are possible across some portions of the area, so take extra care out on the roads. As a disturbance moves through the Brazos Valley, scattered rain is expected to move through the area Thursday afternoon, with additional rounds of wet weather possible through the wee hours of Friday morning. It won’t be rain for everyone and severe weather is not anticipated, but keep the rain gear and your PinPoint Weather App handy as we monitor this activity throughout the day. By the time all is said and done, some may be able to find 0.25″ - 0.75″+ in the rain gauge ahead of sunrise Friday.

While we look to top off in the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be on the rise heading into the last day of the workweek. Afternoon highs are currently expected to reach the low 70s Friday, but another weak cold front is slated to move in just in time for the weekend. As slightly drier air tries to mix in Friday, we’ll hold on to an isolated rain chance both Friday and Saturday with only a slight break in temperatures expected Saturday afternoon. We’re riding the temperature roller coaster into the back half of the weekend as the 70s return once again. As another disturbance moves into the area, we’ll up the rain chance for the back half of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain. Patchy fog. Low: 57. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 71. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for light rain / drizzle. Low: 55. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

