Bryan Police Department designs new badge to honor 150th year of service to community

The badges display the Texas state seal, the eagle and American flag.
150th anniversary badge is pictured on the left while the traditional badge is on the right.
150th anniversary badge is pictured on the left while the traditional badge is on the right.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -2021 marks the 150th anniversary of the Bryan Police Department. To celebrate this significant milestone, officers have the opportunity to wear commemorative special anniversary badges. The badges display the seal of the State of Texas along with the eagle and the American Flag. The badges come in Silver for officers and gold for supervisor positions within the department.

Sergeant Ryan Bona will celebrate his 17th year with the department later this year; he says the badges are a way to honor the past, celebrate the present, and embrace the department’s future.

“When I put it on, it reaches out to me, all the people that have come before me in law enforcement, especially here in the city of Bryan, and the good things that they’ve done for people that live here and work here in our community,” said Bona. “Whenever I put it on, it’s almost like I’m going out with them, alongside them and for them as well.”

Bona says a select group of officers designed the badges. He says officers can continue to wear the anniversary badge throughout 2021 to mark the historic occasion. Bona also says that some retired officers have even gotten the new badges to memorialize their time of service to the department.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

