Celebrate Mardi Gras season with King Cake

Let them eat cake! The Remnant of Nawlins is creating sweet and savory options.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s sweet or savory, King Cake is an essential component of the Mardi Gras season festivities.

Mardi Gras, also known as Carnival season began on Jan. 6 and runs until Fat Tuesday, which this year, falls on Feb. 16.

“When people think of Mardi Gras, King Cake is automatically one of those things that you think about, especially growing up in New Orleans,” said Tyisha Thomas of The Remnant of Nawlins. “Everyone wants a King Cake. You can only get them during Carnival season.”

The iconic sweet treat many people think of when they picture a King Cake is an oval-shaped pastry decorated in icing and the colors of Mardi Gras, and a baby figurine is hidden somewhere inside.

Beyond the traditional sweet King Cake, there is also a savory style, which is filled with boudin and crawfish. Thomas says this version of the King Cake is much more common in the Arcadia Parish area of Lousiana where Boudin was created.

Luckily for the Brazos Valley, Thomas, a New Orleans native, is bringing this tradition of Carnival to Bryan with pre-order options for both styles of King Cake.

“We’re bringing that King Cake flare here, and so we want everyone to be able to participate in the culture and traditions that we grew up and know about,” said Thomas.

Boudin & Crawfish King Cake

For the sweet style of King Cake, it can be ordered traditionally (plain) or filled with fruit, cream cheese, or pralines and cream. The crawfish and boudin style King Cake is available for order, too.

To order the King Cakes, orders must be placed 24 hours in advance at The Remnant of Nawlins. They can be contacted at (979) 218-3362.

The Remnant of Nawlins is located at 1416 Groesbeck Street in Bryan.

