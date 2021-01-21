Advertisement

Demonstrations at the state capitol remain small and sparse on Inauguration Day

Despite credible threats of violence, only a few dozen peaceful protesters showed up to make their voices hear at the state capitol in Austin.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - “It’s been very quiet.”

That’s how KBTX reporter Matt Zdun described the scene in front of the state capitol on Wednesday. He says despite some credible threats of violence on Inauguration Day at state capitols across the nation, the demonstrations in Austin were peaceful and small.

“I thought they had been saying that some people had been here all week already,” said one disappointed Waco man.

Zdun says the were no more than a handful of people gathered in front of the capitol building at any time throughout the day. He says protesters were outnumbered by both law enforcement and media personnel stationed there Wednesday.

The Texas National Guard, Texas State Troopers, and the Austin Police Department were all on hand to monitor what officials had anticipated being large crowds of protesters. Zdun says there weren’t as many law enforcement officers at the capitol on Inauguration Day as there were on the first day of the Texas legislative session last week. He says that’s because law enforcement was spread out throughout the city to ensure demonstrations stayed peaceful in and around Austin.

Zdun says most of the protesters he talked with denounced the violent riots at the U.S. capitol building earlier this month. He says they just wanted to get out a have their voices heard peacefully.

Zdun says he did not see any protesters carrying weapons during his day in Austin.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

