Evans says managing 2021 season with expanded roster will be a challenge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jo Evans and her Aggie Softball team are excited to step back on the diamond with the season set to get started on February 12th with the Aggie Classic.

It has been a long 11 months since the team last played. Their season was stopped following their March 11th game with Texas State because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now because the season was not completed - the NCAA granted senior players the option of returning to play another year.

So that is going to make this season a little tougher to manage for head coach Jo Evans with her roster at an all-time high.

“We have 27 on our roster which is really unheard of for us,” said Evans. “It’s never happened. I’ve been concerned as a coach how do we make sure to keep everybody happy and develop players. Actually, I thought the fall was phenomenal, it was so productive. The fact that we weren’t able to play outside opponents really work to our vantage because we were able to play a lot of inner squad games. A lot of competition. All the depth that we have now allowed us to have two really good teams to play against each other,” wrapped up Evans.

Because of COVID-19 and the priority to stay safe and healthy the team will not travel for any non-conference games and will actually play four local tournaments on consecutive weekends leading up to their SEC opener on March 19th at LSU.

