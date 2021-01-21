Highway 6 service road closed during police presence at College Station business
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a scene at College Station Ford early Thursday morning.
Witnesses say the scene began as early as 2 a.m.
The Highway 6 northbound service road is closed in that area. Police ask that drivers avoid the scene.
No further details have been released by CSPD. KBTX has a crew on the scene working to get more information.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.