Highway 6 service road closed during police presence at College Station business

College Station police block off part of the Highway 6 feeder road near University Drive.
College Station police block off part of the Highway 6 feeder road near University Drive.(KBTX)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a scene at College Station Ford early Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the scene began as early as 2 a.m.

The Highway 6 northbound service road is closed in that area. Police ask that drivers avoid the scene.

No further details have been released by CSPD. KBTX has a crew on the scene working to get more information.

