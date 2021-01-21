Advertisement

Journalist captures photo of uniformed man kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - (Gray News) - A Delaware journalist shared the story of a photo she took on Inauguration Day of a uniformed man kneeling at the gravesite of President Joe Biden’s son Beau.

Patricia Talorico of the Delaware News Journal captured the photo and tweeted it out during the inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon. It has received more than 30,000 retweets and 179,000 likes.

Beau Biden died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. He served as Delaware’s Attorney General from 2007-2015 and received the bronze star for his service in the Iraq War.

Talorico wrote that she was struggling on a story in 2002 when she first met Biden and he helped her in an act of kindness.

She was one of the few reporters who received access to cover an after-funeral gathering among Biden’s closest friends.

The journalist said she was assigned to see how Delawareans were reacting to Joe Biden’s inauguration when she made the visit to Beau’s gravesite along the way to say a prayer. She noticed the man at the gravesite, but she didn’t want to interrupt the moment to learn more, citing the kind gesture she received from Beau nearly two decades prior.

“Some things in life you just let be,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Luis Alberto Tzunum Ramirez, 22, of Bryan was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and...
Two injured after suspected drunk driver slams into RV

Latest News

Firefighters tell KBTX that crews working to install a street sign struck a 6-inch line owned...
OSR closed in west Brazos County due to natural gas leak
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Rory Miller is battling complications from COVID-19.
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Central Texas business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6 arrested