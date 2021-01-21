Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation receives shipment of second-round COVID vaccine doses Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation received their shipment of second-round doses Wednesday for their residents and staff who got their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in late December.

Director of Quality and Compliance Kim Jones says they will start administering those doses next week.

”We’ve had great response from staff and residents,” Jones said. “We’ve had little to no side effects, no major adverse effects. Just a little soreness in the arm like you would have with the flu shot. Everything has been going great, and we’re feeling hopeful for our future.”

Legacy also received an extra 20 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, all of which were administered to people there the very same day. Jones says over half of residents and staff there have now been vaccinated.

Despite the positive news, Jones says it will still take time before life at Legacy starts going back to normal and restrictions are eased. They still haven’t heard when their next shipment of first doses will arrive.

“We hope to see some improvements and some lifting of the restrictions we have placed upon us regarding visitation, but we expect that to be a slow process,” Jones said. “That’s something that our organization is not able to decide. We have to follow guidelines and restrictions placed on us by the CDC and other government regulatory agencies, so we’re waiting to hear from them for guidance on what that will look like.”

