Local law enforcement provide assistance with inauguration security

WASHINGTON D.C. -(KBTX) - Approximately 70 local law enforcement officers have been in Washington D.C. this week helping with security for the presidential inauguration.

Among those are members of the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and eight members of the Texas A&M University Police Department.

TAMU Assistant Police Chief Ed Costello has attended two previous inaugurations and said this year’s assignment was different from others. He says this year, the absence of a large crowd allowed him the opportunity to actually see the motorcade as it passed.

“There were no civilians there on the motorcade route where we were positioned, no observers that were next to us, so we were directed by the Secret Service to turn around and face the motorcade. In past inaugurations, we had to face the crowd and focus on them. So, we got to see it as it came through. We were able to render salutes for the colors as they came by, and the president and vice president as they came by. We were able to see and be part of it more this year than in the years in the past,” said Costello.

Costello and his colleagues are staying in hotel rooms in the “red zone” where traffic is heavily restricted. They arrived in DC on Monday and worked a 12-hour shift on Wednesday that began before sunrise.

“This morning was a very early morning we had to be downstairs in the lobby at 4 a.m. and start signing in, we have temperature checks and health screenings they do every day,” said Costello. “It all went smoothly, especially from where we were. It’s fun and it’s an honor to be able to participate.”

It’s nothing new for the Secret Service and DC law enforcement to ask for help from outside agencies. Costello calls it an honor to do it.

“It’s kind of like a Texas A&M football game, Texas A&M PD can’t staff what we need to staff for a home football game at Kyle Field. There’s too much going on. So we have to have the help of partner agencies that come in and assist us.”

Travel expenses are paid by federal agencies.

The team plans to return to Texas on Thursday morning.

