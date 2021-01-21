Advertisement

Local law enforcement provide assistance with inauguration security

Among those helping are members of the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and eight members of the Texas A&M University Police Department.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. -(KBTX) - Approximately 70 local law enforcement officers have been in Washington D.C. this week helping with security for the presidential inauguration.

Among those are members of the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and eight members of the Texas A&M University Police Department.

TAMU Assistant Police Chief Ed Costello has attended two previous inaugurations and said this year’s assignment was different from others. He says this year, the absence of a large crowd allowed him the opportunity to actually see the motorcade as it passed.

“There were no civilians there on the motorcade route where we were positioned, no observers that were next to us, so we were directed by the Secret Service to turn around and face the motorcade. In past inaugurations, we had to face the crowd and focus on them. So, we got to see it as it came through. We were able to render salutes for the colors as they came by, and the president and vice president as they came by. We were able to see and be part of it more this year than in the years in the past,” said Costello.

Costello and his colleagues are staying in hotel rooms in the “red zone” where traffic is heavily restricted. They arrived in DC on Monday and worked a 12-hour shift on Wednesday that began before sunrise.

“This morning was a very early morning we had to be downstairs in the lobby at 4 a.m. and start signing in, we have temperature checks and health screenings they do every day,” said Costello. “It all went smoothly, especially from where we were. It’s fun and it’s an honor to be able to participate.”

It’s nothing new for the Secret Service and DC law enforcement to ask for help from outside agencies. Costello calls it an honor to do it.

“It’s kind of like a Texas A&M football game, Texas A&M PD can’t staff what we need to staff for a home football game at Kyle Field. There’s too much going on. So we have to have the help of partner agencies that come in and assist us.”

Travel expenses are paid by federal agencies.

The team plans to return to Texas on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquez Punchard is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His...
Man arrested during shooting investigation in Bryan
A portion of WJB Parkway was closed early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit...
Bryan teen arrested on DWI charge after pickup slams into utility poles near downtown
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy remains at 131%, 72 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Local COVID-19 vaccination update: January 20

Latest News

Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Local plumbing business offering services to restaurants in need
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County flu cases dramatically low compared to last flu season
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Brazos County political party leaders share thoughts on Inauguration Day
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20
Wednesday Night Weather Update 1/20