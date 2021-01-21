Local woman warns against phone scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As tax season ramps up so does the work of scammers, some becoming more and more persistent. Peggy Calliham, a long-time Bryan resident, says getting scam phone calls isn’t unusual but the frequency and location of the calls have increased.

“Within two hours, I had received about five,” said Calliham. “They all looked the same with a ’979′ prefix.”

Although Calliham declined and blocked all the calls she’s concerned that the repeated call would increase the chance that unsuspecting people would answer and possibly give up the wrong information. Calliham says over a five year period she has blocked over 5,000 calls. She says she has started collecting the numbers and reporting them to the Federal Trade Commission.

“I never received so many of the same kind in such a concentrated period of time,” said Calliham. “I thought I really need to report this.”

Jason Meza is the regional director for the Better Business Bureau, he says scammers are working overtime and are using cloned phone numbers to pose as the IRS, Social Security Administration, and even your neighbor. He says anyone can be a victim but seniors especially should be on their toes and it’s up to close family and friends to help protect the most vulnerable.

“For those that you know in the community that might be targeted, make sure they know to hang up the phone, ignore, delete,” said Meza. “The IRS will never call you directly or send a message.”

Cyberthieves use email, text messages and social media to request personal information. The IRS doesn't initiate contact... Posted by IRS on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Calliham is calling on phone providers, the Federal Trade Commission, and lawmakers to do something.

“It seems like if we can go to the moon we can certainly resolve this kind of problem,” said Calliham. “I think this is something that would affect everybody and everyone would applaud their being able to resolve this.”

The United States' tax season is here, and so are the scammers. Con artists use the Social Security numbers of... Posted by Better Business Bureau on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Better Business Bureau has a Scam Tracker tool which you can find by clicking here to search scams that have been reported in your zip code, city, or state. The BBB also has advice for Texas related scams here.

For IRS scam-related advice and information click here.

The IRS says they don’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages, or social media to request personal or financial information. The BBB says the IRS and most utility services and companies will send you a letter in the mail for correspondence.

