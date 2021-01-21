McKenna named STMA President

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Athletics fields manager Nick McKenna has been named President of the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) for 2021, the organization announced at their annual meetings conducted virtually last week.”It is an honor and a privilege for me to assume the role of President for the Turf Manager’s Association and represent our nearly 2,700 members,” McKenna said.

“I am eager to continue strengthening the community of STMA members and collaborating with the Board of Directors to ensure our members have the resources and support to maintain the safest playing surfaces in the world.”McKenna is nationally recognized as a star in the industry. He acted as STMA Secretary and Treasurer in 2019 and served on the STMA Board of Directors in 2016 as a representative of the higher education turf managers. He has worked as a treasurer of the Texas Sports Turf Managers Association since 2016 and has a past stint as the organization’s president.

The Vinton, Iowa, native is in his 13th year with Texas A&M, currently in the 10th year of his second stint. McKenna has served as the Athletic Fields Foreman and Olsen Field Groundskeeper since 2011.

“My time in Aggieland has prepared me well for this role and I am excited to represent Texas A&M on a national level.” McKenna said. “My role as an athletic field manager is all about serving our student-athletes, our athletic department and our university. I can’t think of a better way to represent Texas A&M and our core values than to serve in this role for the STMA.”

Prior to returning to College Station, McKenna spent four years on the grounds crew at Virginia Tech from 2006-2010. McKenna graduated from Iowa State University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science degree in horticulture with a turf management focus. He served as a student worker in the athletic department during his time Ames. Upon graduating, he gained employment as an athletics groundskeeper at Texas A&M from 2003-05.

STMA is a not-for-profit, professional association for men and women who manage sports fields worldwide. Since 1981, the association and its 34 local chapters have provided education, information and practical knowledge in the art and science of sports field management. Its more than 2,600 members oversee sports fields and facilities at schools, colleges and universities, parks and recreational facilities, and professional sports stadiums.